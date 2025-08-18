Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Death Toll from Explosion at Russian Factory Increases

Death Toll from Explosion at Russian Factory Increases


2025-08-18 04:30:59
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian authorities announced that the number of fatalities from a recent explosion at a factory in the Ryazan region had climbed to 20, while more than 130 individuals sustained injuries.

The region’s operational headquarters released a statement on Telegram stating, “As of 7 am (0400GMT) on August 18, 20 people died as a result of the emergency in the Shilovsky district.

There are 134 injured, of which 31 patients are in hospitals in Ryazan and Moscow.” It added that the remaining 103 injured persons were receiving outpatient care.

The statement also noted that rescue and recovery efforts at the blast site were still underway.
Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov reported on Friday that the explosion followed by a fire occurred in the morning at a workshop.

According to a Russian state news agency, the affected facility was identified as a gunpowder shop within the Elastik plant, as cited by the governor.

Initially, Malkov mentioned that five individuals had died and over 100 people were injured, some due to shattered glass.

He later declared Monday a day of mourning for the region.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry verified that the explosion happened on Friday in the village of Lesnoy, located approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Following the incident, a criminal investigation was initiated regarding breaches of “industrial safety requirements,” according to a report by the news agency quoting the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee.

MENAFN18082025000045017167ID1109940703

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search