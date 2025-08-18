403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death Toll from Explosion at Russian Factory Increases
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian authorities announced that the number of fatalities from a recent explosion at a factory in the Ryazan region had climbed to 20, while more than 130 individuals sustained injuries.
The region’s operational headquarters released a statement on Telegram stating, “As of 7 am (0400GMT) on August 18, 20 people died as a result of the emergency in the Shilovsky district.
There are 134 injured, of which 31 patients are in hospitals in Ryazan and Moscow.” It added that the remaining 103 injured persons were receiving outpatient care.
The statement also noted that rescue and recovery efforts at the blast site were still underway.
Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov reported on Friday that the explosion followed by a fire occurred in the morning at a workshop.
According to a Russian state news agency, the affected facility was identified as a gunpowder shop within the Elastik plant, as cited by the governor.
Initially, Malkov mentioned that five individuals had died and over 100 people were injured, some due to shattered glass.
He later declared Monday a day of mourning for the region.
The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry verified that the explosion happened on Friday in the village of Lesnoy, located approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Moscow.
Following the incident, a criminal investigation was initiated regarding breaches of “industrial safety requirements,” according to a report by the news agency quoting the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee.
The region’s operational headquarters released a statement on Telegram stating, “As of 7 am (0400GMT) on August 18, 20 people died as a result of the emergency in the Shilovsky district.
There are 134 injured, of which 31 patients are in hospitals in Ryazan and Moscow.” It added that the remaining 103 injured persons were receiving outpatient care.
The statement also noted that rescue and recovery efforts at the blast site were still underway.
Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov reported on Friday that the explosion followed by a fire occurred in the morning at a workshop.
According to a Russian state news agency, the affected facility was identified as a gunpowder shop within the Elastik plant, as cited by the governor.
Initially, Malkov mentioned that five individuals had died and over 100 people were injured, some due to shattered glass.
He later declared Monday a day of mourning for the region.
The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry verified that the explosion happened on Friday in the village of Lesnoy, located approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Moscow.
Following the incident, a criminal investigation was initiated regarding breaches of “industrial safety requirements,” according to a report by the news agency quoting the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment