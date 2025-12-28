Uniswap Burns $596M In UNI Following Fee Switch Vote-What's Next?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Uniswap Executes Historic Token Burn Following Governance Approval

Uniswap has carried out a significant token burn, removing 100 million UNI tokens valued at approximately $596 million from its treasury. This move follows the recent approval of its long-anticipated fee burning proposal, marking a pivotal moment in the protocol's governance-driven ecosystem.



Uniswap has effectively burned 100 million UNI tokens, significantly reducing supply and impacting its market dynamics.

The fee burning proposal, dubbed“UNIfication,” received near-unanimous support from token holders.

The governance approval led to immediate on-chain execution, with the burn transaction confirmed early on December 28. The protocol aims to allocate funds for ecosystem growth, with plans to reserve 20 million UNI for development initiatives.

Key Takeaways

Uniswap's Token Burn and Governance Milestone

Uniswap has successfully executed a major token burn, permanently removing 100 million UNI tokens-equivalent to nearly 60% of the current circulating supply-from circulation. The transaction took place at around 4:30 am UTC on December 28, confirming the protocol's commitment to the recent governance decision. This largest-ever burn by a decentralized finance protocol underscores the project's focus on supply reduction and community-driven value appreciation.

The burn follows the overwhelming support for the fee switch, called“UNIfication,” which received 99.9% approval. Over 125 million UNI tokens were cast in favor of the proposal, with only 742 votes against. Leading voices in the crypto space, including Jesse Waldren of Variant Ventures, Kain Warwick of Synthetix, and former Uniswap Labs engineer Ian Lapham, championed the initiative, reflecting broad community consensus.

Uniswap Labs confirmed on X that the burn had been executed, with the protocol's interface fees now set to zero, while fees are activated on Uniswap v2 and select v3 pools on Ethereum mainnet. Additionally, fees generated by the Unichain ecosystem will contribute to further UNI burns after covering Layer-2 and data costs.

The announcement sent the token price upwards by over 5% within 24 hours, bolstered by increased trading volume and market cap growth, according to CoinMarketCap. Currently, approximately 730 million UNI tokens are in circulation from a total supply of one billion.

Future Development and Ecosystem Funding

The Uniswap Foundation has announced plans to allocate 20 million UNI tokens to support ongoing development and ecosystem expansion. This fund aims to sustain innovation and growth, continuing the Foundation's commitment to funding builders and maintaining active grant programs, even amid the recent supply reduction.

