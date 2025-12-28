Silos, Supply Company Posts JD2.4M Net Profit In 2024
The report, based on the company's audited budget and financial statements, described the results as positive.
In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the company attributed the performance to its key role in securely storing Jordan's strategic reserves of grains and essential commodities, in coordination with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, to ensure their availability in the local market.
JSSGC said the results were driven by the diversification of its operational activities, which include grain storage and milling, leasing refrigerated and dry warehouses, and handling and unloading operations at the Port of Aqaba.
The company noted that these activities have enhanced supply chain efficiency and supported the sustainable availability of basic commodities.
JSSGC added that its operations contribute to strengthening national food security and improving operational readiness to respond to various conditions and challenges.
The company said the performance aligns with its strategic and operational plans aimed at improving efficiency, optimizing asset utilization and balancing its national role with financial sustainability.
