Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egyptian Assistant Minister Of Foreign Affairs For Arab Affairs Meets Director Of Arab Affairs Department At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

Egyptian Assistant Minister Of Foreign Affairs For Arab Affairs Meets Director Of Arab Affairs Department At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs


2025-08-18 04:30:07
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, August 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

HE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Arab Affairs in the Arab Republic of Egypt Ihab Fahmy met with HE Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi in Cairo on Sunday.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, along with addressing several issues of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

MENAFN18082025002747001784ID1109940697

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search