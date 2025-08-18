Egyptian Assistant Minister Of Foreign Affairs For Arab Affairs Meets Director Of Arab Affairs Department At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs
HE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Arab Affairs in the Arab Republic of Egypt Ihab Fahmy met with HE Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi in Cairo on Sunday.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, along with addressing several issues of mutual interest.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
