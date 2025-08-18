MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) UNFPA and NEC Collaborate to Build Beneficiary Information Management and e-Voucher System

Tokyo, Japan, August 18, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) (*1), which promotes activities to protect the health and rights of women and girls, to collaborate on the development of a beneficiary information management system.

Both parties will promote digitization in the management of beneficiary information supported by the UNFPA and implement privacy-conscious operations, thereby contributing to the provision of rapid, safe, and secure support. This system will be implemented in Nigeria and Madagascar by the end of 2025, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Japan and aiming to build on this partnership in other parts of the world.

NEC Chief of Staff for the CDO and Head of the Marketing & Alliance Promotion Department, Mayuko Tatewaki (left), UNFPA Director, Division for External Relations, Ian McFarlane (center left), UNFPA Director, Information Technology Solution Office, Soren Thomassen (center right), and UNFPA Chief, Representation office in Tokyo, Japan, Eiko Narita (right)

The UNFPA is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency. The UNFPA's mission is to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled. The agency began operating in 1969 and currently works with partners in more than 150 countries to provide access to a wide range of sexual and reproductive health services.

In recent years, an increase in international conflicts, and natural disasters caused climate change have led to ongoing social and economic unrest around the world. Amidst this situation, it is imperative to promote sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), including addressing gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls.

To address these challenges more rapidly and safely, the UNFPA and NEC will establish a beneficiary information management system based on an e-Voucher system, which is NEC's solution for the registration and management of beneficiary information, that digitizes and centrally manages information such as names, addresses, and details of the support provided for beneficiaries, which was previously managed on paper. This will enable the UNFPA to accurately identify the needs of beneficiaries, such as the kinds of support required for each region, and to develop support plans accordingly, thereby achieving swift and effective support delivery.

Additionally, to appropriately handle beneficiary information containing sensitive content, the system will be designed to ensure the privacy of beneficiaries, and the UNFPA will receive NEC training on data literacy, ensuring safe and secure operations that prioritize privacy protection.

Moreover, NEC will participate in the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) (*2) at Pacifico Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan, from August 20 (Wed.) to 22 (Fri.), 2025. At this event, NEC will introduce its initiatives at the TICAD Business Expo and Conference exhibition hall (*3) and at the UNFPA-planned event stage (*4).

"This is a great partnership opportunity that leverages resources from both public and private sectors for a greater impact on the ground, especially for women and girls to enjoy their 'rights and choices'."

Ian McFarlane, Director, Division for External Relations, UNFPA

"We are pleased to contribute to the UNFPA's acceleration of its activities around the world by leveraging NEC's digital technology. We are confident that this collaboration will bring about digital transformation in the fields of humanitarian aid and global health."

Mayuko Tatewaki, Chief of Staff for the CDO and Head of the Marketing & Alliance Promotion Department, NEC

(*1)United Nations Population Fund



(*2)The 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9)



(*3)NEC to participate in "TICAD Business Expo and Conference" and thematic events for TICAD 9

(*4)Investing in Peace: Digital Transformation (DX) in Health for Adolescent Youth and Women

(scroll down the link for English)

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of“Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at .

Source: NEC CorporationSectors: Enterprise IT, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, MedTech, Clinical Trials