Panama Cattle Rustling Is Alive And Well In The Darien: 38 Cattle Recovered
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) DIJ and Senafront personnel pictured below during the operation. The Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation to clarify the facts and determine who is responsible for this crime of livestock theft. In the Río Congo Arriba sector of the Santa Fe district, Darién, cattle rustlers are being looked for by border units, in coordination with the Chepo Public Prosecutor's Office, primary care section. They carried out a search warrant that led to the recovery of 38 cattle. The Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation to clarify the facts and determine who is responsible for this crime of livestock theft or cattle rustling.
