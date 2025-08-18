Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Light Aircraft Crash Leaves Two Dead in Kazakhstan

2025-08-18 03:39:51
(MENAFN) A small aircraft went down in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region on Sunday, killing both individuals on board, according to an official statement from the Transport Ministry.

The crash occurred in the Tselinograd district during a routine general aviation flight. The aircraft, identified as an Aerostar R40F with registration UP-LA229, did not catch fire upon impact, the ministry’s press service confirmed.

“In line with the Rules for the Investigation of Aviation Accidents, a commission has been established. Staff from the ministry's department for the investigation of accidents have been dispatched to the crash site,” said the service.

The regional healthcare department verified that the victims—a man and a woman—were pronounced dead at the scene before emergency responders could intervene.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the deceased, and an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the crash. The aviation commission is expected to analyze flight data and assess whether mechanical failure or pilot error may have played a role.

