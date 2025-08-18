403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Light Aircraft Crash Leaves Two Dead in Kazakhstan
(MENAFN) A small aircraft went down in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region on Sunday, killing both individuals on board, according to an official statement from the Transport Ministry.
The crash occurred in the Tselinograd district during a routine general aviation flight. The aircraft, identified as an Aerostar R40F with registration UP-LA229, did not catch fire upon impact, the ministry’s press service confirmed.
“In line with the Rules for the Investigation of Aviation Accidents, a commission has been established. Staff from the ministry's department for the investigation of accidents have been dispatched to the crash site,” said the service.
The regional healthcare department verified that the victims—a man and a woman—were pronounced dead at the scene before emergency responders could intervene.
Authorities have yet to release the identities of the deceased, and an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the crash. The aviation commission is expected to analyze flight data and assess whether mechanical failure or pilot error may have played a role.
The crash occurred in the Tselinograd district during a routine general aviation flight. The aircraft, identified as an Aerostar R40F with registration UP-LA229, did not catch fire upon impact, the ministry’s press service confirmed.
“In line with the Rules for the Investigation of Aviation Accidents, a commission has been established. Staff from the ministry's department for the investigation of accidents have been dispatched to the crash site,” said the service.
The regional healthcare department verified that the victims—a man and a woman—were pronounced dead at the scene before emergency responders could intervene.
Authorities have yet to release the identities of the deceased, and an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the crash. The aviation commission is expected to analyze flight data and assess whether mechanical failure or pilot error may have played a role.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment