Breakneck Divide: China's Builders Vs America's Lawyers

MENAFN - Asia Times) Dan Wang has written a book that brings a new perspective to understanding the differences in style of government between China and the US and the barriers to mutual understanding.

“Breakneck: China's Quest to Engineer the Future” (W.W. Norton & Company, 2025) combines the conclusions of an economic analyst who spent the years from 2017 to 2023 living and working in China with the personal observations of a man whose Chinese parents took him to Canada when he was seven years old and who was educated in the US.

Wang writes in his introduction:

On his website , the author explains that his book is“driven by a few simple ideas”:

Wang describes himself as“a Canadian who has spent almost equal amounts of time living in the United States and China.” This enables him to stand somewhat back from the hostility and resentment that have come to characterize the relationship between the two.

He finds the two countries“thrilling, maddening, and, most of all, deeply bizarre. Canada is tidy.... Drive around China and America, on the other hand, and you'll see people and places that are utterly deranged.”

Wang moved to Philadelphia with his family when he was in high school and attended college in New York. After college, he went to Silicon Valley and then returned to China to study its rapid modernization. In China, Wang worked as a technology analyst at Gavkal Dragonomics , writing research reports and presenting his conclusions to investors.

It was a job with demanding clients, but he also had a good time. Traveling around the country, he says,“I grasped something that most Americans, and even many Chinese, do not: Going to little-known cities in China is fun. Wherever I went, I found amazing food, bizarre sights and memorable people.”

He tried to capture those by writing an annual letter (you can read them on his website ).“The best hedge I know against heightening tensions between the two superpowers,” he writes,“is mutual curiosity.” Wang has plenty of that, and it is contagious.

A bicycle trip through the mountainous southwest province of Guizhou with two friends was full of surprises. Seven hours from Shanghai by high-speed train, Guizhou was once known as a place“where not three feet of land is flat, where not three days pass without rain, and where not a family has three silver coins.”