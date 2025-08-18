403
Egyptian Premier Meets with Palestinian Counterpart
(MENAFN) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Sunday in the coastal city of New Alamein, where discussions focused on recent escalations in the occupied Palestinian territories.
According to a statement from the Egyptian Cabinet, Cairo remains committed to ending the ongoing war in Gaza, while also strongly opposing any Israeli-driven attempts to force the displacement of Palestinians.
During the meeting, Madbouly reiterated Egypt’s “firm position on the Palestinian cause,” showing unwavering support for the Palestinian people and emphasizing the importance of halting the violence.
He condemned “any attempt or plan aimed at displacing Palestinians, creating an unlivable reality or liquidating the Palestinian cause,” while also denouncing the ongoing demolition of homes and the expansion of Israeli settlements within Palestinian regions.
The Egyptian leader underlined Cairo’s “intensive efforts in international forums and through mediation with Qatar and the US” to restart stalled ceasefire negotiations.
These efforts aim to bring an end to hostilities, ensure consistent delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and safeguard the territorial and political unity of Palestinian lands under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority.
Prime Minister Mustafa, in a statement shared by his office, acknowledged the continued coordination with Egypt, along with other Arab nations and international allies, to stop the Israeli military campaign.
He also emphasized ongoing collaboration with Cairo to fully open Gaza’s border crossings for humanitarian aid.
Additionally, Mustafa affirmed that the Palestinian leadership is prepared to govern Gaza under “a single political system, unified laws and one legitimate authority.”
