Driving A Smarter And Greener Future With Heilind Asia At ELEXCON 2025

At Booth 1U20, Hall 1 , Heilind will highlight a wide range of solutions from TE Connectivity, Molex, and GCT , including advanced connectors, interconnect systems, and components designed for AI applications and Sustainable technologies . These products address growing demand in sectors such as automotive, renewable energy, electric vehicles, industrial automation, and IoT.

From August 26th, Heilind experts will be on-site to provide technical support, share insights, and discuss tailored solutions that meet evolving market needs. Join us in accelerating the progress of AI and advancing innovations that support a greener and more sustainable future.

Event Details:



Date: August 26–28, 2025

Booth: Hall 1, Booth 1U20 Venue: Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian)











