Driving A Smarter And Greener Future With Heilind Asia At ELEXCON 2025
At Booth 1U20, Hall 1 , Heilind will highlight a wide range of solutions from TE Connectivity, Molex, and GCT , including advanced connectors, interconnect systems, and components designed for AI applications and Sustainable technologies . These products address growing demand in sectors such as automotive, renewable energy, electric vehicles, industrial automation, and IoT.
From August 26th, Heilind experts will be on-site to provide technical support, share insights, and discuss tailored solutions that meet evolving market needs. Join us in accelerating the progress of AI and advancing innovations that support a greener and more sustainable future.
Event Details:
- Date: August 26–28, 2025 Booth: Hall 1, Booth 1U20 Venue: Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian)
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China.
About Heilind Asia Pacific
Heilind Asia Pacific ( ), a subsidiary of Heilind Electronics, commenced operations in December 2012. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with a distribution center and value-added center, Heilind Asia now operates 24 locations & 5 warehouses across the region. Its industry-leading service offering is built on the commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be.”
