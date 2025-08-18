MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA)

1952 -- Sultan Ibrahim Al-Klaib passed away at the age of 63. He held several posts during his lifetime, serving as a member of "Al-Maaref" council and the municipal council.

1990 -- The Iraqi regime decided to gather communities of the international allied states at vital installations on Iraqi and Kuwaiti territories, using them as human shields during early stages of its aggression on Kuwait.

1990 -- The United Nations Security Council unanimously demanded that Iraq allow foreigners it was holding to depart Kuwait and Iraq and abstain from compromising their safety.

1992 -- Kuwait and France inked in a treaty in Paris to regulate cooperation in case Kuwait faced an external aggression.

1999 -- The Kuwait Health Insurance Company was established at a capital of KD five million with the Public Institute for Social Security (PIFSS) owning 99.9 percent of shares.

2000 -- The Kuwaiti artist Marzoug Al-Marzoug, co-founder of the Kuwait television troupe, died at the age of 54.

2004 -- Kuwait Oil Company discovered a Jurassic oil trap in Bahra Field. It contained light crude of 44 degrees intensity. The trap's daily output was estimated at 4,860 barrels per day, along with associated gas estimated at 670.12 million cubic feet per day.

2007 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) reported a 4.3-magnitude quake on the Richter scale in Al-Manageesh in southern Kuwait.

2016 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and the Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company (SUMED) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on studying oil projects.

2020 -- Life gradually returned to normalcy in Kuwait as authorities continued to ease COVID-19 countermeasures

2020 -- The National Assembly discussed a motion of interpellation directed towards Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. The motion, submitted by MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri, saw 10 MPs calling for a vote of no confidence against the minister, who survived the interpellation.

2021 -- Sports media journalist Hussein Al-Bloushi established the first sports museum, collecting thousands of items and possessions of football stars.

2024 -- The Dasman Diabetes Institute (DDI) announced that Dr. Fawaz Al-Zaid -- researcher and head of the Department of Bioenergy and Neurosciences at the Institute -- has been selected as a member of the prestigious global council of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD). Dr. Al-Zaid is the first Kuwaiti to earn this membership. (end) gta