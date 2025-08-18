Saudi Wood Expo Returns To Riyadh From 1-3 September Unlocking Opportunities Across The Kingdom's $1 Billion Wood And Woodworking Sector



Running from 1 – 3 September the event will welcome more than 200 exhibitors from over 30 countries including Canada, China, Egypt, Italy, Türkiye and the USA

American Softwoods, GUMACO, ITCO, Slabh and Quebec Wood Export Bureau among key exhibiting brands joining the event Kingdom's $1.25 trillion construction pipeline drives new demand for timber and wood solutions (Source: Knight Frank)

Saudi Arabia's booming construction sector, backed by over $1.25 trillion in planned or active projects, is fuelling a sharp rise in demand for wood and woodworking solutions across commercial and residential developments (Source: Knight Frank ).

With mega and giga projects such as Diriyah, Qiddiya, the Red Sea Project, Expo 2030 Riyadh, King Salman Park, New Murabba and The Mukaab at full pace, the country is experiencing an unprecedented requirement for high-quality wood materials and manufacturing equipment. Against this burgeoning demand, Saudi Wood Expo returns to the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC) from 1 to 3 September 2025. Organized by dmg events and powered by Big 5 Construct Saudi, the trade fair is positioned as the largest and most trusted gathering for wood and woodworking professionals in the Kingdom, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, architects, designers and contractors from across the world.

With exclusive showcases, international product launches and strategic support from key partners and associations, including the Quebec Wood Export Bureau, American Hardwood Export Council, American Softwoods and Malaysian Timber Council, among others, Saudi Wood Expo brings opportunities that will reshape the industry's decision-making process. Leading brands, including GUMACO, ITCO, Proadec and Salco Laminates, among others, from over 30 countries will showcase over 3,500 products and solutions. The exhibition also features several national pavilions, with representation from Canada, China, Egypt, Italy, Türkiye and the USA.

“Saudi Wood Expo offers a strategic meeting ground that supports the Kingdom's ambitions by connecting serious buyers with innovative suppliers and international manufacturers from 1 – 3 September 2025,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events.“With Vision 2030 fast-tracking large-scale developments and urbanization, the demand for high-performance, sustainable wood solutions is accelerating. This event enables key stakeholders to access the latest technologies and establish partnerships that will shape the future of construction and manufacturing in the region. Timed to lead the annual industry calendar, Saudi Wood Expo sets the stage for the year's deals, partnerships and product launches, ensuring attendees benefit from being first to market.”

Saudi Arabia is among the Middle East's largest importers of wood and woodworking machinery, with the sector valued at approximately $1 billion in 2025 (Source: Statista). A significant share of imports originates from China, the USA, Finland and Thailand, with growth driven by expanding residential developments, hospitality zones, mixed-use infrastructure and fit out works (Source: World Bank WITS Data ). The growing focus on eco-friendly materials and certified wood sourcing is also transforming the supply chain landscape, as companies seek solutions that meet both commercial and environmental standards.

Saudi Wood Expo caters to this demand by showcasing an extensive display of over 3,500 products and solutions, including timber, hardwood, softwood, wood composites, laminates, edge banding, woodworking machinery, power tools, coatings, adhesives, flooring, decking and prefab doors and windows.

In line with Saudi Arabia's diversification plans and push toward local manufacturing, Saudi Wood Expo provides a trade event for companies to explore production opportunities, local sourcing strategies with international technologies that enhance build quality and design flexibility.

Notable exhibitors participating at the event include SIMCO, a leading supplier of industrial machinery for wood, steel, aluminium and glass processing; Saudi Wooden Industries, one of the Kingdom's largest distributors of wood and building materials; Salco Laminates, a regional powerhouse in melamine-faced boards and laminates, known for European-standard quality and design; Binderholz, Europe's leading producer of solid wood and CLT solutions with a zero-waste philosophy; Simonin, a designer of high-end timber structures and components; and Greatwood, a specialist in kiln-dried firewood and timber products, supplying retailers and merchants across the UK.

Running from 1 – 3 September, Saudi Wood Expo is the largest dedicated event in the Kingdom, catering to the entire wood and woodworking value chain. Recognized for its strong industry impact, the 2024 edition has been shortlisted for Best Exhibition under 10,000 sqm at the Saudi Event Awards 2025, a notable achievement that underscores the events growing influence and solidifies its position as the trusted meeting place for wood professionals across Saudi Arabia.

Visitor registration is now open. Attendance is free for all verified industry professionals. Attendees must be over 18 years of age.

