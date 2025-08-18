403
Qatar Offers Draft Peace Deal to DRC, M23 Rebels
(MENAFN) Qatar has introduced a preliminary peace agreement to both the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the M23 rebel movement as a continuation of the ongoing Doha-led mediation initiative, according to reports from the Congolese press on Sunday, which referenced a Qatari representative.
“Although the timeline set in the Doha Declaration of Principles for the signing of the agreement was not met, both parties responded positively to the facilitator and expressed their willingness to continue negotiations,” a Qatari envoy participating in the peace efforts told a news agency.
This Qatari mediator expressed optimism that the current difficulties on the ground could be “quickly” resolved through continued communication and “sincere engagement” from both conflicting sides.
On July 19, a declaration of principles was endorsed in Doha by delegates of the Congolese authorities and the M23 alliance.
This development followed a U.S.-mediated reconciliation effort between the DRC and Rwanda, which was held in Washington, DC, on June 27.
The signed declaration established a mutual commitment to uphold a lasting truce between the parties.
The M23, a central actor in the prolonged unrest in eastern DRC, currently maintains control over key regions, including the vital provincial hubs of Goma and Bukavu, which it overtook earlier in the year.
As part of the Doha Declaration's stipulations, both sides were urged to facilitate the liberation of detainees.
However, the Congolese leadership reportedly dismissed the M23’s request for the unconditional release of more than 700 individuals, insisting instead on a "case-by-case" assessment for granting amnesty.
In contrast, the rebel group demanded that all of its prisoners be relocated to Goma before continuing further discussions.
