Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Chennai To Witness Heavy Rainfall Tonight? Check
Due to the formation of a low-pressure area, rain is predicted in many parts of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John has said that there is a possibility of rain in Chennai and surrounding areas tonight
Chennai Weather
The southwest monsoon is causing heavy rainfall in states like Kerala and Karnataka, impacting Tamil Nadu as well. Districts like Nilgiris and Coimbatore are experiencing occasional heavy downpours. Northern districts have also seen continuous rain and cooler temperatures for the past few days. Chennai and its surrounding districts have been experiencing frequent light to moderate rain.
A low-pressure area has formed over the central-west and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra-south Odisha coasts. It is expected to move west-northwestward and intensify into a low-pressure system, likely crossing the south Odisha-north Andhra coasts on the evening of the 19th, according to the Meteorological Department.
This is expected to bring rain to Tamil Nadu in the coming days. Light to moderate rain is likely in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Strong surface winds, reaching 40 to 50 kmph, are also possible in a few areas. Chennai and its suburbs are expected to be cloudy, with the possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in some parts of the city. Tamil Nadu Weatherman has indicated the possibility of continued rain in Chennai and surrounding districts.
Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John posted on X: Rain clouds are gaining strength and moving towards Chennai, crossing Kanchipuram. Rain is expected in many parts of Chennai tonight. The storms could extend a long distance, even reaching Pondicherry and Cuddalore for a short period. Enjoy the rain.
Another wonderful rain spell is expected in many parts of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur. Light drizzles will continue from the remaining layers in the southern suburbs and Chengalpattu district. The daily rain trend will continue in some parts of KTCC. Other parts of the leeward regions will remain mostly calm and dry. Chennai received 49.5 mm of rain in Kasimedu, Kanchipuram district received 21.2 mm in Paranthur, and Chengalpattu district received 25.6 mm in Cheyyur.
