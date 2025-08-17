403
Kuwaiti, Bahraini Military Top Brass Discuss Defense Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Vice Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Air Vice Marshal Staff Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met with Chief of Staff of the Bahrain Defense Force Lt-Gen. Staff Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi to discuss ways of strengthening defense cooperation.
Air Vice Marshal Al-Sabah leads a military delegation on an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain in the framework of the joint efforts to promote regional stability and security, a statement from the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said on Sunday.
During the meeting, both sides reviewed the various aspects of the mutually beneficial defense cooperation.
The agenda of Air Vice Marshal Al-Sabah's visit included a meeting at the US Naval Forces Central Command HQ with Commander of the US Fifth Fleet Vice Admiral George Wikoff who also serves as Commander of the US Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).
The Kuwaiti and US military top brass discussed several military issues with emphasis on maritime security and regional stability, the statement noted.
They also reviewed the joint efforts to protect international maritime navigation and the role of the US Fifth Fleet in this regard.
Air Vice Marshal Al-Sabah also paid a visit to the headquarters of the Combined Task-Force 152 (CTF-152) where he was welcomed by the Force Commander Commodore Mohammad Al-Arefi.
Commodore Al-Arefi briefed his guest on the role of the CTF0152 in protecting maritime security in the Arabian Gulf region.
Praising the role of the CTF-152, Air Vice Marshal Al-Sabah applauded the contributions of the Kuwaiti maritime force to it.
Kuwait's assumption of the CTF-152 leadership for the ninth time since its inception signals the partners' trust in the efficiency of the Kuwaiti maritime force and its ability to maintain regional security, he said.
Air Vice Marshal Al-Sabah took pride in the dedication of the personnel of the Kuwaiti maritime force, reaffirming the support of the Kuwaiti political and military leadership to them.
Set up in 2004, the CTF-152 is the largest international naval partnership consisting of 38 member-nations and partners under the CMF; it operates inside the Arabian Gulf to promote maritime cooperation.
Kuwait Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah hosted a dinner banquet in honor of Air Vice Marshal Al-Sabah and his entourage.
The Kuwaiti delegation includes Commander of the Maritime Force Rear Admiral Staff Saif Al-Hamlan and Director General of the Coast Guard Commodore Staff Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah, as well as other senior military and police officers. (end)
CommentsNo comment