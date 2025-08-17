Himachal Monsoon Fury: 352 Roads, Three National Highways Blocked, Over 1,000 Transformers Disrupted Amid Heavy Rains
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, at least 202 roads, including NH 21, are blocked in the Mandi district, 64 including NH 305 in Kullu, 28 in Sirmaur, 27 in Kangra, nine in Chamba, eight in Shimla, seven in Una, six in Lahaul and Spiti , two in Kinnaur including NH 5, and one each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur.
Power supply has also been severely affected as a result of torrential rains, with 1,067 transformers out of service. These include 557 in Kullu, 385 in Mandi, 112 in Lahaul and Spiti, 11 in Kinnaur and two in Chamba. In addition, 116 water supply schemes are disrupted including 44 in Mandi, 41 in Kangra, 14 in Hamirpur, nine in Kullu, four in Shimla , three in Lahaul and Spiti, and one in Solan.Also Read | 327 people killed in Pakistan after flash floods, heavy rain warning
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall in the state, and has issued a 'yellow' weather warning for August 18, 21, 22, and 23.
As a result, the state will experience a few spells of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated parts as well as light to moderate rain in most parts of the state.Also Read | Delhi weather alert: Very heavy rains lash national capital, IMD predicts...
During the past 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and light to moderate rainfall at most locations.
The Kataula village in the Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall at 120 mm, followed by Kangra 110.8 mm, Nahan 103 mm, Paonta Sahib 69.8 mm, Bhuntar 63.3 mm, Palampur 60.4 mm, Mandi 26 mm, Dharamshala 20.6 mm, Bilaspur 10.4 mm, Manali 8 mm, Kufri 4 mm, Sundernagar 2 mm and Shimla 1 mm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment