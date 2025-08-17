VRDG Positions Puerto Rico As A Global Venue With Historic NBA Game

The Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic will face off at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in the first NBA game on the Island in two decades.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time in nearly twenty years, the roar of the NBA will be heard once again in Puerto Rico. On October 4, 2025, the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot will host an Official NBA Preseason Game showdown between two basketball giants - the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic - in a game set to usher in a new era in the Island's sports history.

This achievement was the result of a strategic alliance led by VRDG Entertainment, Julio Cabral, CEO of Grupo VRDG-the parent company of the promoter-with the support and leadership of Puerto Rican basketball legend Carlos Arroyo, a former player for these NBA teams, and global urban music icon Anuel AA; both figures that played a key role in making this sports milestone a reality.

Cabral reaffirmed the vision of positioning Puerto Rico as a world-class host and center for sports and entertainment in the Americas:“Bringing the NBA to our Island after three years of work is an honor for which we thank the league, the Heat, the Magic, and our sponsors. We aim to make history with a positive purpose, and alongside Carlos, Anuel, and the VRDG team, we hope to give fans a memorable experience.”

For his part, Arroyo shared:“It fills me with pride to have achieved such a prestigious milestone. Bringing this event to Puerto Rico represents a valuable opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the NBA. Julio, myself, and the entire team deeply appreciate the trust placed in us to carry out this important event on our beautiful island.”

Music star Anuel AA added:“This is more than basketball; this is about culture-our identity. This event is unique and world-class because it brings together music, sports, and our essence; it's who we are. Puerto Rico is a global market.”

This is more than just a game, it's a night where local fans will be able to see global star players converge, including Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Suggs.

“Puerto Rico is not just a destination. It's part of our history since we first came to play in 1993. Coming back means reconnecting with our community and a fan base that has always been part of the Heat family,” said the team's Chief Commercial Offer, John Vidalin.

With a large investment and a projected economic impact of $8.3 million dollars, this represents a robust commitment to keep positioning Puerto Rico and Latin America overall as a preferred destination for world-class events. In recent years, VRDG has raised the region's profile through high-caliber productions such as the historic tennis match between Venus Williams and Monica Puig, the high-stakes clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe, and the famous“El Clásico” featuring legends from the soccer clubs, Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona.

The connection between the Miami Heat and Puerto Rico runs deep. The franchise first played on the Island in 1993 and has participated in every NBA game held in Puerto Rico (1994, 2003, 2005, and 2006). This seventh matchup also commemorates the 20th anniversary of the first time Pat Riley coached in Puerto Rico, with Erik Spoelstra by his side as Assistant Coach.

The Orlando Magic arrive at this game with a growing Puerto Rican fan base. Their ongoing commitment to the Puerto Rican community has been evident, especially in the city of Orlando, home to more than 400,000 Puerto Ricans. Over the years, the franchise has cultivated a meaningful relationship with the Puerto Rican diaspora.

“For us, participating in this game goes beyond sports. It's a celebration of the strong ties between Orlando and the Puerto Rican community, both on the Island and in our city. We are honored to share this moment with a fan base that has been vital part of our journey,” said Ryan DeVos, Managing Director and owner of the Orlando Magic.

Former Heat NBA players like Mario Chalmers, Michael Beasley, Hassan Whiteside, Norris Cole, and Carlos Arroyo himself have all played in the local growing league Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN), reinforcing the cultural and athletic bridge between Miami and Puerto Rico.

