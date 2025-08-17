Watch: Sharjah Police Share Video Of Car Hitting Man, Remind Pedestrians To Cross Safely

UAE authorities have time and again called on pedestrians to cross at designated areas, introduced strict penalties for jaywalking , and tightened laws on road safety. Yet, some individuals can be seen running across roads in an attempt to get to the other side quicker.

Sharjah police released a video of an accident where a man is seen running across the pedestrian crossing as a car approaches, resulting in the collision between the two, and the loss of a life.

Although the man is crossing at a designated area, it appears as though he is crossing while the signal indicates green for vehicles. Authorities reminded the public that "almost every report [of an accident] starts with the same cause - unsafe crossing."

When crossing in a reckless manner to save a few seconds or minutes, the pedestrian endangers their life and of others on the roads. When accidents occur, they affect not just the victim, but their loved ones, authorities reminded. Watch a video, shared by Sharjah Police, here:

Fines for jaywalking

A new traffic law which came into effect on March 29 introduced hefty fines and even jail time for jaywalking across the UAE, which refers to crossing from unauthorised areas.

Before March, the penalty for jaywalking was Dh400. However, under the new law, jaywalkers could face imprisonment and a fine of Dh5,000 to Dh10,000 if the offence results in a traffic accident.

In addition, those who cross from undesignated areas on roads with a speed limit of 80kmph or more will face higher penalties. For such a violation, fines start at Dh10,000 and the individual will be punished with imprisonment for a period of not less than three months, or by one of these two penalties.