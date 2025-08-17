Watch: Sharjah Police Share Video Of Car Hitting Man, Remind Pedestrians To Cross Safely
UAE authorities have time and again called on pedestrians to cross at designated areas, introduced strict penalties for jaywalking , and tightened laws on road safety. Yet, some individuals can be seen running across roads in an attempt to get to the other side quicker.
Sharjah police released a video of an accident where a man is seen running across the pedestrian crossing as a car approaches, resulting in the collision between the two, and the loss of a life.Recommended For You US announces leaving UN cultural body UNESCO due to 'anti-Israel rhetoric'
Although the man is crossing at a designated area, it appears as though he is crossing while the signal indicates green for vehicles. Authorities reminded the public that "almost every report [of an accident] starts with the same cause - unsafe crossing."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
When crossing in a reckless manner to save a few seconds or minutes, the pedestrian endangers their life and of others on the roads. When accidents occur, they affect not just the victim, but their loved ones, authorities reminded. Watch a video, shared by Sharjah Police, here:
Fines for jaywalking
A new traffic law which came into effect on March 29 introduced hefty fines and even jail time for jaywalking across the UAE, which refers to crossing from unauthorised areas.
Before March, the penalty for jaywalking was Dh400. However, under the new law, jaywalkers could face imprisonment and a fine of Dh5,000 to Dh10,000 if the offence results in a traffic accident.
In addition, those who cross from undesignated areas on roads with a speed limit of 80kmph or more will face higher penalties. For such a violation, fines start at Dh10,000 and the individual will be punished with imprisonment for a period of not less than three months, or by one of these two penalties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment