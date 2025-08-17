Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Condoles With Pakistan's President

2025-08-17 02:02:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on the victims of the floods that hit northwestern Pakistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani also sent a similar cable of condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari on the victims of the Pakistan floods, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the victims of the floods, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

