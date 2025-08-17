Pajhwok Receives No Casuality Report Last Week

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, on the occasion of August 15, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supreme leader instructed ministers and cabinet members to remove the term“acting” from their official titles.

Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan signed agreements, while theUnited Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICE) also inked a cooperation plan to protect displaced children in Afghanistan.

Last week's key events

IEA supreme leader: asks ministers not to use term“acting.”

August 15: Afghan officials seek good relations with world.

UNHCR, UNICEF sign an pact to protect displaced children.

Nooruddin Azizi invites Kyrgyz PM to visit Kabul.

US alleges violations of human rights in Afghanistan.

Casualties :

Last week, 14 people lost their lives and 13 others were injured in due to traffic accidents, drowning in river, and falling into sewage well in Helmand, Badghis, Jawzjan and Kapisa provinces.

However, Pajhwok did not receive reports regarding security incidents or casualties resulting from them.

In the previous week, two people had been killed and two injured in different incidents of violence in Afghanistan.

In the previos week, local officials said a nurse at a health centre had been killed in eastern Nangarhar province and her husband and another individual arrested in connection with it.

In Kapisa, a man killed his brother and wounded two others in a dispute over land distribution.

Before the regime change in 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security personnel would get killed and maimed every week.

Four years of IEA

The Islamic Emirate regained power on August 15, 2021, this day is celebrated annually in Kabul and across the provinces.

On Friday, the day was celebrated with gatherings, motorcades on the streets, the dropping of flowers from helicopters in Kabul, poetry events and sports exhibitions.

Afghan officials, speaking at a ceremony in Kabul marking August 15, said:“We are neither a threat to anyone nor does anyone pose a threat to us.”

They stressed that Afghanistan seeks good relations with all countries based on the principle of balanced policy and mutual respect.

The leadership's message was also read out at the gathering, in which it was stated that ministers and the cabinet should no longer use the term“acting.” This comes despite the fact that since regaining power, the Islamic Emirate had announced an acting government and its ministers were referred to as“acting.”

On the same day, a number of Afghan girls urged the caretaker government to reopen schools beyond grade six and allow female students to return to universities.

Afghan refugees

Last week, UNHCR announced that it had signed a strategic cooperation plan with UNICEF for the protection of displaced children.

UNICEF also emphasised the need for dialogue between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran for the proper management of returning Afghan refugees, noting that every 30 seconds a child returns to Afghanistan from Iran or Pakistan.

Agreements with Kyrgyzstan

Last week, Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi travelled to Kyrgyzstan where he met the Minister of Economy and Commerce.

The two sides discussed economic and trade issues and signed two trade documents, though details were not released.

According to the ministry, Azizi invited Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov to visit Kabul to strengthen relations between the two countries.

MoCI added the meeting also covered the upgrading of diplomatic relations to ambassadorial level, support for transit routes, creation of a joint chamber and trade house, establishment of a trade centre, and holding of a Kyrgyzstan forum in Kabul.

Allegations of human rights violations

According to reports, in its annual review the US State Department accused the Islamic Emirate of violating human rights, particularly those of women.

The department called on the international community to take steps to support the rights of women, children, and other citizens.

However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stated that the rights of all Afghans, including women, are safeguarded within the framework of Sharia.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for IEA, had previously said regarding such statements:“Every culture has its own interpretations and each country has its own values. Our values are Islamic and Sharia-based. Within the framework of Islam, we have granted people their rights and continue to do so. We are committed to this; it is our duty and obligation to uphold the rights of the people, and we have already taken steps in this regard.”

