403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Denies Report on Easing Russia Sanctions
(MENAFN) The European Union has reiterated its unwavering position on maintaining sanctions against Russia, pushing back against a Sky News report that suggested they could be relaxed in return for a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
In response to the hostilities involving Ukraine, Western nations have enforced a historically large number of sanctions on Moscow.
The EU most recently approved its 18th set of restrictive measures last month, following extensive internal negotiations. However, Sky News claimed earlier this week that some discussions had occurred regarding the potential softening of these sanctions.
Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Arianna Podesta dismissed these claims as “pure speculation,” and emphasized that the EU “will maintain pressure on Russia.”
She added that preparations are already in motion for a 19th sanctions package, which is expected to be finalized in the coming month.
The Sky News report, quoting individuals familiar with the EU Council presidency, indicated that some European supporters of Kiev might be open to gradually scaling back sanctions—on the condition that a comprehensive ceasefire agreement is achieved.
In reaction, the Kremlin described the sanctions from the West as a “double-edged sword,” asserting that each additional round only “adds a negative effect for the countries joining it.”
Moscow also claimed it has developed “a certain immunity” to these actions, which it labels as “illegal.”
Meanwhile, EU foreign affairs head Kaja Kallas has advocated for intensifying pressure on Moscow, just ahead of a major summit scheduled for Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska.
The conflict in Ukraine is anticipated to dominate the agenda of these high-level discussions.
In response to the hostilities involving Ukraine, Western nations have enforced a historically large number of sanctions on Moscow.
The EU most recently approved its 18th set of restrictive measures last month, following extensive internal negotiations. However, Sky News claimed earlier this week that some discussions had occurred regarding the potential softening of these sanctions.
Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Arianna Podesta dismissed these claims as “pure speculation,” and emphasized that the EU “will maintain pressure on Russia.”
She added that preparations are already in motion for a 19th sanctions package, which is expected to be finalized in the coming month.
The Sky News report, quoting individuals familiar with the EU Council presidency, indicated that some European supporters of Kiev might be open to gradually scaling back sanctions—on the condition that a comprehensive ceasefire agreement is achieved.
In reaction, the Kremlin described the sanctions from the West as a “double-edged sword,” asserting that each additional round only “adds a negative effect for the countries joining it.”
Moscow also claimed it has developed “a certain immunity” to these actions, which it labels as “illegal.”
Meanwhile, EU foreign affairs head Kaja Kallas has advocated for intensifying pressure on Moscow, just ahead of a major summit scheduled for Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska.
The conflict in Ukraine is anticipated to dominate the agenda of these high-level discussions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment