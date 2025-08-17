NCFA: Jordan Continues To Launch Early Childhood Care Programs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 17 (Petra) - The Regional Forum on Early Childhood Research in Crises in Arab Countries concluded on Sunday.Hosted by Jordan, the two-day event was organized by the Arab Arab Network for Early Childhood (ANECD) and the Moving Minds Alliance (MMA), in cooperation with the National Council for Family Affairs (NCFA).The forum aimed to enhance practices for early childhood development in crises in Arab countries by sharing research findings, with a particular focus on the strategic research model and steps to foster cooperation and dialogue among researchers, policymakers, and regional representatives.The event also advocated for evidence-based programs and policies and disseminate their findings to other crisis-affected areas.Talking at the event, NCFA Secretary-General, Dr. Mohammad Miqdadi, said the forum is "significant," given its focus on "evidence-based" scientific research as a "key" tool for developing policies, programs, and strategies.This effort, he noted, balances response to urgent humanitarian needs and protection of the crisis-affected communities' future.Miqdadi added that effective policies begin with accurate data, in-depth scientific studies, and documented practical experiences.Under the NCFA's work, he noted Jordan has developed a thorough and integrated system based on the principles of comprehensive care, early learning, and psychosocial health, in cooperation with national partners.Additionally, he noted the Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2033 mandated the NCFA to prepare a national policy for early childhood care in coordination with the government and the World Bank.Miqdadi said this plan is overseen by the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment, with the participation of national and international institutions.Children under the age of nine constitute approximately one-fifth of Jordan's population, adding that more than 40% of the population is under the age of 18, including a significant proportion of refugees, he said citing data.Miqdadi stated these figures require development of evidence-based policies and services that ensure "equitable and comprehensive access to high-quality" early childhood programs, taking into account the most marginalized groups.Concluding its activities, the forum called for comprehensively grasping the current landscape of early childhood development in crisis-affected Arab countries.The event also advised action to outline future research priorities and address critical gaps, which would contribute to shaping the global research agenda.