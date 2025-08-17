403
“HUMARE RAM” – INDIA’S MOST ACCLAIMED THEATRICAL EPIC PREMIERES INTERNATIONALLY AT DUBAI OPERA
(MENAFN- Mrigaya Dham)
Humare Ram, India’s groundbreaking theatrical retelling of the Ramayana, is set to captivate global audiences with its international premiere at Dubai Opera from 14th to 17th August 2025. This production brings one of India’s most celebrated stage performances to an international stage for the very first time.
With over 500,000 live viewers, 300 sold-out shows, and performances across 25 Indian cities, Humare Ram has redefined Indian theatre. The Dubai debut introduces a world-class theatrical experience that combines spiritual depth with cutting-edge production design, immersive visuals, and innovative stagecraft.
The visionary creators behind the epic held an exclusive press conference at Taj Business Bay, Dubai, ahead of the show’s international premiere at Dubai Opera.
"To play Ravan is not to play the villain. It is to embody ego, intellect, and the complex nature of dharma. It is a role that demands deep reflection and honesty," says Ashutosh Rana, on his powerful portrayal.
The story reimagines the Ramayana not as mythology alone, but as a timeless philosophy that speaks to generations across borders.
"Humare Ram is not just a performance. It’s our offering — an emotional, spiritual, and visual experience designed to reconnect a generation with the Ramayana in a language they relate to: cinematic, grand, and soulfully authentic," shares Rahull Bhuchar.
A Modern Interpretation of an Ancient Epic Humare Ram reimagines the Ramayana as a timeless philosophy that resonates across generations and cultures. The production features:
Original compositions by Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailash Kher
State-of-the-art LED projection mapping and cinematic visuals
Aerial choreography, bespoke costumes, and refined lighting design
Rarely depicted chapters of the Ramayana, offering fresh, thought-provoking perspectives
Star-Studded Cast & Creative Team
Ashutosh Rana – Ravan, portraying ego, intellect, and the complex nature of dharma
Rahull R Bhuchar – Shri Ram, lead actor, playwright, and visionary behind the production
Harleen Kaur Rekhi – Sita
Danish Akhtar – Hanuman
Tarun Khanna – Lord Shiva
Karan Sharma – Surya
Contact for Media Inquiries: Mrigaya Dham
