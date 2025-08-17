403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN begins new offer to forge plastics treaty amid 'global crisis'
(MENAFN) Negotiators from 180 countries gathered in Geneva on Tuesday to kick off a new round of UN talks aimed at creating a global treaty to tackle plastic pollution, described by officials as a “life-threatening” crisis.
Ecuadorian diplomat Luis Vayas Valdivieso opened the 10-day negotiations, warning that plastic waste is damaging ecosystems, polluting oceans and rivers, threatening biodiversity, harming human health, and disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations. “The urgency is real, the evidence is clear, and the responsibility is on us,” he said.
Previous talks, culminating in Busan, South Korea, three years ago, collapsed after oil-producing nations blocked consensus. Despite the challenges, UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen expressed cautious optimism, citing extensive diplomacy and momentum from regional and interest-group discussions. “Will it be easy? No. Will it be straightforward? No. Is there a pathway for a deal? Absolutely,” Andersen said.
Plastic pollution is so widespread that microplastics have been found on the highest mountain peaks, in the deepest ocean trenches, and throughout nearly every part of the human body. In 2022, countries agreed to find a solution by the end of 2024. Busan negotiations stalled amid disagreements between countries pushing for ambitious production limits and chemical phase-outs and those opposing stricter measures.
Ecuadorian diplomat Luis Vayas Valdivieso opened the 10-day negotiations, warning that plastic waste is damaging ecosystems, polluting oceans and rivers, threatening biodiversity, harming human health, and disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations. “The urgency is real, the evidence is clear, and the responsibility is on us,” he said.
Previous talks, culminating in Busan, South Korea, three years ago, collapsed after oil-producing nations blocked consensus. Despite the challenges, UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen expressed cautious optimism, citing extensive diplomacy and momentum from regional and interest-group discussions. “Will it be easy? No. Will it be straightforward? No. Is there a pathway for a deal? Absolutely,” Andersen said.
Plastic pollution is so widespread that microplastics have been found on the highest mountain peaks, in the deepest ocean trenches, and throughout nearly every part of the human body. In 2022, countries agreed to find a solution by the end of 2024. Busan negotiations stalled amid disagreements between countries pushing for ambitious production limits and chemical phase-outs and those opposing stricter measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment