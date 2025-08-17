403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump places nuclear submarines in row with Russia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines on Friday, escalating a dispute with Russian officials over Ukraine and tariffs that had begun as an online exchange. The move came after days of social media exchanges between Trump and Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s deputy chairman of the security council.
Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the deployment was a precaution in response to “highly provocative statements” by Russian officials, emphasizing that words could have serious, unintended consequences. He did not specify whether the submarines were nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed, nor their exact locations, which remain classified. However, in a Newsmax interview, Trump confirmed the submarines were “closer to Russia” as a show of readiness.
The announcement followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration that Moscow had begun mass-producing its hypersonic nuclear-capable Oreshnik missiles, which could be stationed in Belarus by the end of the year.
The nuclear standoff coincides with Trump’s deadline for Russia to take steps toward ending the war in Ukraine or face unspecified new sanctions. Despite international pressure, Russian attacks continue, including a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv that killed 31 people earlier this week. Putin reiterated his desire for peace but insisted that Moscow’s conditions for ending the invasion remain unchanged.
Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the deployment was a precaution in response to “highly provocative statements” by Russian officials, emphasizing that words could have serious, unintended consequences. He did not specify whether the submarines were nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed, nor their exact locations, which remain classified. However, in a Newsmax interview, Trump confirmed the submarines were “closer to Russia” as a show of readiness.
The announcement followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration that Moscow had begun mass-producing its hypersonic nuclear-capable Oreshnik missiles, which could be stationed in Belarus by the end of the year.
The nuclear standoff coincides with Trump’s deadline for Russia to take steps toward ending the war in Ukraine or face unspecified new sanctions. Despite international pressure, Russian attacks continue, including a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv that killed 31 people earlier this week. Putin reiterated his desire for peace but insisted that Moscow’s conditions for ending the invasion remain unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment