عربي


Senate Speaker, Egyptian Envoy Discuss Boosting Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Challenges


2025-08-17 06:06:00
(Petra)


Amman, Aug.17 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez held a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador Mohammed Samir today to explore ways to deepen the strong partnership between Jordan and Egypt amid ongoing regional challenges.
Fayez highlighted the solid foundation of mutual respect and shared goals underpinning Jordanian-Egyptian ties. He noted the ongoing strategic dialogue between King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing cooperation and addressing key issues such as the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
He also pointed to the recent agreements signed during last week's joint committee meeting in Amman, covering vital sectors including energy, electricity grid interconnection, investment, industry, tourism, and transportation, steps expected to boost economic collaboration and regional integration.
Ambassador Samir praised the historic and multifaceted relationship between the two nations, expressing optimism about expanding cooperation to meet the aspirations of both peoples.

