403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Senate Speaker, Egyptian Envoy Discuss Boosting Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Challenges
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug.17 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez held a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador Mohammed Samir today to explore ways to deepen the strong partnership between Jordan and Egypt amid ongoing regional challenges.
Fayez highlighted the solid foundation of mutual respect and shared goals underpinning Jordanian-Egyptian ties. He noted the ongoing strategic dialogue between King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing cooperation and addressing key issues such as the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
He also pointed to the recent agreements signed during last week's joint committee meeting in Amman, covering vital sectors including energy, electricity grid interconnection, investment, industry, tourism, and transportation, steps expected to boost economic collaboration and regional integration.
Ambassador Samir praised the historic and multifaceted relationship between the two nations, expressing optimism about expanding cooperation to meet the aspirations of both peoples.
Amman, Aug.17 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez held a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador Mohammed Samir today to explore ways to deepen the strong partnership between Jordan and Egypt amid ongoing regional challenges.
Fayez highlighted the solid foundation of mutual respect and shared goals underpinning Jordanian-Egyptian ties. He noted the ongoing strategic dialogue between King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing cooperation and addressing key issues such as the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
He also pointed to the recent agreements signed during last week's joint committee meeting in Amman, covering vital sectors including energy, electricity grid interconnection, investment, industry, tourism, and transportation, steps expected to boost economic collaboration and regional integration.
Ambassador Samir praised the historic and multifaceted relationship between the two nations, expressing optimism about expanding cooperation to meet the aspirations of both peoples.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment