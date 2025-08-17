Shraddha Arya Turns 38: 'This Time I Carry The Sweetest Title-Mom'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Popular television actress Shraddha Arya has turned 38 on Sunday. However, this year happens to be more special as she is celebrating her special day with her twins for the first time.

Shraddha took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from her simple birthday celebration with her loved ones.

The 'Kundali Bhagya' actress looked as stunning as ever in an off-shoulder black dress, accessorized with big earrings and her hair tied in a neat bun. She was twinning with her husband, Rahul Nagal, who posed in a black shirt and blue denim. The lovebirds were seen facing the camera with their twins - their son, Shaurya, and their daughter, Siya.

Dropping a glimpse of her birthday celebration, Shraddha penned on the photo-sharing app: "Another year older, but this time I carry the sweetest title-Mom. My twinnies, you are my greatest celebration, today and always....The reason I believe in MIRACLES!"

Wishing the 'Tumhari Paakhi ' actress, Mika Singh, wrote in the comment section, "Congratulations".

Mouni Roy reacted to the post by sharing four red heart emojis in the comments.

Pooja Banerjii added, "Beautiful babies and beautiful momma".

Mahhi Vij shared, "Happy birthday mumma".

Back in 2015, Shraddha got engaged to NRI Jayant Ratti; however, the engagement was later called off, citing compatibility issues.

Later in 2019, the 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki' actress made her relationship with Alam Singh Makkar public. The couple even participated in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' together. These two went their separate ways shortly after the show ended.

Finally, Shraddha tied the knot with Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal on November 16, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi.

In September 2024, the lovebirds announced that they were expecting their first child together.

On November 29, 2024, the couple welcomed twins, a girl and a boy.