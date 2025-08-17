403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Szijjarto Accuses EU of Undermining Three European Nations
(MENAFN) The European Union is allegedly trying to destabilize the administrations of Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia because they are placing their own national interests ahead of conformity with Brussels, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Szijjarto expressed these views in a Facebook post on Thursday after discussions with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and Serbia’s chief diplomat, Marko Duric.
He said the three ministers concurred on the need to reinforce their commitment to sovereignty and pledged mutual support in the face of what they called increasing external pressures.
“Brussels has ceased to be a factor in world politics. The fact that Europe has been excluded from the Alaska talks proves it,” Szijjarto remarked, referring to the recent summit held on Friday between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at addressing the Ukraine crisis.
Supporters of Kiev within Europe have persistently demanded to be part of any negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US, arguing that “a European power” must be “in the room” to ensure that the security concerns of Kiev and the EU are “safeguarded.”
Contrary to the EU’s continued backing of Ukraine’s military efforts, Szijjarto asserted that Hungary, Serbia, and Slovakia have emphasized their national interests and resisted Brussels’ pressure, favoring diplomatic dialogue over armed conflict.
“This obviously frustrates the mainstream liberal political leaders, and as a result, the pressure is increasing on governments that are supporting peace, following national interests, and not subordinating to Brussels,” the Hungarian official concluded.
Szijjarto expressed these views in a Facebook post on Thursday after discussions with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and Serbia’s chief diplomat, Marko Duric.
He said the three ministers concurred on the need to reinforce their commitment to sovereignty and pledged mutual support in the face of what they called increasing external pressures.
“Brussels has ceased to be a factor in world politics. The fact that Europe has been excluded from the Alaska talks proves it,” Szijjarto remarked, referring to the recent summit held on Friday between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at addressing the Ukraine crisis.
Supporters of Kiev within Europe have persistently demanded to be part of any negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US, arguing that “a European power” must be “in the room” to ensure that the security concerns of Kiev and the EU are “safeguarded.”
Contrary to the EU’s continued backing of Ukraine’s military efforts, Szijjarto asserted that Hungary, Serbia, and Slovakia have emphasized their national interests and resisted Brussels’ pressure, favoring diplomatic dialogue over armed conflict.
“This obviously frustrates the mainstream liberal political leaders, and as a result, the pressure is increasing on governments that are supporting peace, following national interests, and not subordinating to Brussels,” the Hungarian official concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment