Spanish Wildfires Destroy 115,000 Hectares Of Land, Continue Spreading Rapidly
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Spain is experiencing one of its most destructive wildfire seasons in years, with over 115,000 hectares of forests, farmland, and rural areas destroyed, while the blazes continue spreading rapidly across northern regions, Spanish state television reported Sunday.
The wave of wildfires has left three people dead and dozens injured, including firefighters and members of the military emergency unit, with thousands of residents forced to evacuate their homes for safety.
The fires have also disrupted infrastructure, suspending train services between Madrid and Galicia for three days, and closing 13 roads, including two highways, until further notice.
Police have arrested 27 suspects and are investigating 83 others over arson-related crimes, with authorities confirming that most fires stem from negligence, nearly a quarter are intentional, all coinciding with a severe heatwave reaching 44 degrees Celsius.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to visit the hardest-hit areas on Sunday. (end)
