QCB Governor Delivers Lecture At Police Academy's Security Command, Staff Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Police Academy, represented by the College of Graduate Studies, hosted Governor of Qatar Central Bank, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, who delivered a public lecture to the participants of the Security Command and Staff Program (Second Cohort).



This lecture was part of a series of academic events organized by the Academy as part of its ongoing efforts to enrich the program with modern leadership concepts and strategic foresight.





During the lecture, His Excellency addressed several key topics related to leadership and decision-making within government institutions, the role of the Qatar Central Bank in supporting national development, as well as issues of innovation and digital transformation in public administration. He also emphasized the importance of governance, transparency, and the development of national competencies.



The lecture further explored topics related to planning and public policy and their impact on institutional stability, in addition to leadership development in the public sector and risk management in complex work environments, all of which contribute to informed decision-making and the achievement of comprehensive development goals.