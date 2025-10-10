TCS Q2 Results Beat Estimates - Should You Buy The Dip Or Wait For A Breakout?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares fell 1% in opening trade on Friday after the IT bellwether posted a solid performance in the September quarter (Q2 FY26), beating market estimates. This was led by improving profitability, a strong order book & AI-led transformation focus.

Q2 profits rose 1.7% year-on-year (YoY) but fell 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹12,075 crore, with revenues increasing 3.7% (QoQ) to ₹65,799 crore. Margins were steady at 24.76% and India's largest IT services company declared a second interim dividend of ₹11 per share, with October 15 as the record date, and payable on November 4.

The company reported total contract value (TCV) of $10 billion for the quarter, with multiple large deals across sectors. However, growth in its biggest market, North America, slowed slightly.

TCS CEO K Krithivasan said,“We're on a journey to become the world's largest AI-led tech services company.” They are focusing on AI, talent building, and partnerships to drive long-term growth. The company ended the quarter with 6.13 lakh employees and an attrition rate of 13.8%.

How To Trade TCS Stock?

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel believes that TCS stock is showing signs of recovery. And a breakout above ₹3,203 could mark the beginning of a new uptrend.

He noted that TCS stock has been in a downtrend since September 2024, trading below its 100 & 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which shows weakness on the higher timeframe. But now it's finding strong support around ₹3,030 to ₹2,915, a zone where buying interest is visible. The Relative Strength Index stood above 50, suggesting that momentum is improving.

For a safer entry, Chandel advised traders to wait for a breakout above ₹3,203, which could confirm a fresh upside move.

Rerating On The Cards

Front Wave Research believes that TCS has bottomed out and is entering its next curve of growth: from cash preservation to capacity creation.

Over the past decade, TCS has produced cumulative operating cash flows of ₹3.44 lakh crore, with free cash flow at ₹3.17 lakh crore, which translated into an impressive free cash flow conversion rate of approximately 92%.

This performance ranks TCS among the highest globally for large-cap IT companies, they highlighted. It has also been a consistent compounding engine, earning and retaining cash faster than it could deploy.

Front Wave flagged that despite generating more than ₹45,000 crore in annual free cash flow, TCS's capital reinvestment ratio has historically stayed within the 6–10% range, which showed significant underutilisation of funds. And the time seems ripe to put it into action.

TCS announced its plans for AI dominance and will be building a 1 GW AI data-centre build-out in India, its biggest capacity initiative in over a decade. Front Wave noted that this follows global playbooks similar to those of Google, Meta, and Amazon, which have funnelled surplus capital into data-infrastructure expansion. The analysts believe that this pivot could unlock a new volume-growth driver: moving from people-linked billing to infrastructure-linked scalability.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment remained 'neutral' on this counter amid 'high' message volumes.

TCS sentiment and message volume on Oct 10 as of 9:15 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

TCS shares have declined 25% year-to-date (YTD), primarily due to tariff and H1-B visa concerns in the US.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.