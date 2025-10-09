Over 45 Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy Over 'Illegal Fishing'

MENAFN - Live Mint) As many as 47 Indian fishermen were arrested and their five trawlers were seized on Thursday in Talaimannar in northern Sri Lanka for allegedly being involved in illegal fishing in the island nation's waters, the Navy in Colombo said.

The arrests were made during coordinated patrols conducted in the Mannar and Delft sea areas.

“The 47 arrested fishermen and their equipment will be handed over to the fisheries inspectorate in the north for further action,” the Navy was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

| Sri Lanka apprehends 7 Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing maritime border

The Naval command operation to arrest them began late last night and lasted until the early hours of Thursday, Navy spokesman Commander Buddika Sampath told PTI.

The fishermen issue remains a contentious one in the India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

| India protests Sri Lankan Navy firing incident involving 13 Indian fishermen

Last month, 12 Indian fishermen were arrested and their boat seized near Jaffna in northern Sri Lanka.