Over 45 Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy Over 'Illegal Fishing'
The arrests were made during coordinated patrols conducted in the Mannar and Delft sea areas.
“The 47 arrested fishermen and their equipment will be handed over to the fisheries inspectorate in the north for further action,” the Navy was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.Also Read | Sri Lanka apprehends 7 Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing maritime border
The Naval command operation to arrest them began late last night and lasted until the early hours of Thursday, Navy spokesman Commander Buddika Sampath told PTI.
The fishermen issue remains a contentious one in the India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.Also Read | India protests Sri Lankan Navy firing incident involving 13 Indian fishermen
Last month, 12 Indian fishermen were arrested and their boat seized near Jaffna in northern Sri Lanka.
