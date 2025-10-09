Over $1.3 Trillion Needed Annually To Achieve Global Biodiversity Goals

Achieving global biodiversity goals is estimated to require $1.3 trillion every year, yet less than five percent of philanthropic capital currently flows to nature solutions, Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, said in his keynote address at the inaugural IUCN Philanthropy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

The summit, held in the run up to the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, convened leading global and regional figures from across government, business and philanthropy under the theme 'Mobilising Philanthropy for a Nature-Positive Future', to chart new approaches to scale impact for people and planet.

Recommended For You

Key participants included Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State and Board Member of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; Grethel Aguilar, Director General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN); Rob Walton, Founder of Rob Walton Foundation; Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation; and Jafar.

With philanthropic giving from the Gulf now exceeding $210 billion annually, the region is emerging as an increasingly active contributor to environmental and sustainable development efforts. The inaugural IUCN Philanthropy Summit underscores the UAE role as a global hub for strategic philanthropy, advancing partnerships that align government, business, and philanthropy around shared goals.

In his address, Jafar underscored the vital role of strategic philanthropy in bridging the gap between vision and action in tackling the interlinked global challenges. Jafar also highlighted the UAE's leadership and long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and cross-sector partnerships, referencing national initiatives such as the National Water Security Strategy 2036, the Mangrove Alliance for Climate, and the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund. He added,“From the United Arab Emirates, we have learned a simple truth: when ambition, science, and coalitions meet, nature responds.”

Dr. Grethel Aguilar, Director General of the IUCN said:“The inaugural IUCN Philanthropy Summit has laid the groundwork for stronger collaboration and new alliances among like-minded philanthropists. This marks the beginning of a new chapter, one where philanthropy helps shape the future of conservation and fosters a nature-positive, climate-resilient world for generations to come.”

The Summit featured high-level discussions and roundtable exchanges exploring how philanthropy can serve as a catalyst for innovation, blended finance, and cross-sector collaboration in advancing nature-positive outcomes. Participants examined new models of partnership between the public, private, and philanthropic sectors, as well as the role of technology, data, and inclusive financing in driving impact at scale.

The Philanthropy Summit formed part of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, the world's largest and most influential conservation gathering, which is held once every four years and convenes more than 10,000 delegates to shape international strategies for biodiversity, conservation, and sustainable development.