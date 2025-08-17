403
Pakistan’s flash floods bring number of deaths to three hundred fifty-one
(MENAFN) Authorities in Pakistan reported that heavy rains and flash floods have claimed 351 lives, with the hardest-hit region being Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 328 people died. Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 12 fatalities, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir saw 11 deaths, Geo News reported Sunday.
Officials warned that the toll could rise as rescue efforts continue in areas devastated by floods and landslides, which have destroyed homes, businesses, and infrastructure. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government declared an emergency in all affected areas and identified nine flood-impacted districts, including Swat, Buner, and Mansehra.
In Buner alone, 209 deaths have been reported, with 134 missing and 159 injured. Rescue operations involve three army battalions and 300 civil defense volunteers, providing food, tents, and blankets. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gadapur visited the affected areas and confirmed that over 3,500 people have been rescued so far.
