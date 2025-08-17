403
Protests to end genocide in Gaza take over Europe
(MENAFN) Thousands of people across Europe rallied on Saturday to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and call for an end to Israel’s genocide on the territory.
In Stockholm, Sweden, protesters gathered at Odenplan Square to denounce Israel’s military actions in Gaza and the West Bank, highlighting the targeting of journalists. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and displayed photos of Al Jazeera staff killed in Gaza, while wearing black and carrying symbolic coffins to honor the journalists. Last week, Al Jazeera journalists Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, along with three camera operators and a freelance reporter, were killed in an Israeli strike on a journalists’ tent near Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City. According to reports, the total number of journalists killed in Gaza by Israel since October 7, 2023, has reached 238.
In Dublin, Ireland, thousands of health care workers marched to demand an immediate ceasefire and show solidarity with their colleagues in Gaza. Doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals walked from the Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) on Stephen’s Green along a route including Grafton Street and Drury Street. Carrying Palestinian flags and photos of health care workers killed in Gaza, the protesters moved in silence to the beat of a single drum.
In Glasgow, Scotland, demonstrators marched from Glasgow Green to the city center to support the Palestinian people. Housing Secretary Mairi McAllan joined the protest, holding a sign reading "Peace for Palestine now."
