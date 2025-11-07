NJ Bio Bridges The Translation Research Gap With The Asset Purchase And Integration Of L2P® Services

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NJ Bio, Inc., a premier contract research and clinical manufacturing service provider in Princeton, New Jersey has announced the asset purchase and full integration of the research services of L2P Research Labs(“Lab to Pharmacy”), further expanding its service portfolio, and bridging the translational research gap.

Currently, the attrition rate of biological molecules moving past phase 1 clinical trials is very high and the way to overcome this challenge is through translational research. NJ Bio specializes in preclinical and early-phase clinical research and development, with a primary focus on ADCs, bioconjugation, custom synthesis, oligonucleotides, and mRNAs. However, there was a gap in providing translational research services to its clients. With the asset purchase and integration of L2P 's services, NJ Bio can now offer a comprehensive suite of pre-clinical and translational research services under one umbrella and move programs seamlessly from proof-of-concept to clinic. This approach supports smarter data-driven decision-making, accelerates development timelines, and improves clinical outcomes, with a better chance of success for its client's phase 1 and beyond programs.

L2P Research Labs® was well-recognized for its integrated pre-clinical R&D support, particularly in oncology research and for services supporting IND applications. With the integration of these services into NJ Bio's offerings, L2P Research Labs®, has ceased independent operations and its portfolio of preclinical and translational research services will now be offered exclusively under NJ Bio.

NJ Bio will now be able to offer preclinical oncology and translational research capabilities such as syngeneic, PDX, orthotopic, and humanized mouse models, along with ILD models, and advanced in vivo imaging. All services are conducted under GLP-aligned practices, with NJ Bio pursuing AAALAC accreditation and OLAW assurance to further strengthen its compliance and quality standards.

NJ Bio, Inc. is a leading contract research organization headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with additional chemistry facilities in Bristol, PA and Mumbai, India, providing integrated chemistry and biology services to companies in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.

