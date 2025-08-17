403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Drone Strike Kills Seven More Civilians
(MENAFN) At least seven Palestinians lost their lives and several others sustained injuries on Sunday following a drone strike by Israeli forces in Gaza City, medical sources reported.
According to eyewitness accounts, the attack struck a group of civilians assembled in the courtyard of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.
The incident adds to the mounting toll from Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which have killed nearly 61,900 Palestinians since October 2023. The ongoing assault has severely damaged the coastal enclave and pushed it to the brink of famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Simultaneously, Israel is defending itself against a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) related to its actions in the territory.
