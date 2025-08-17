403
Moscow reports Western press in frenzy over Putin-Trump summit
(MENAFN) Russian officials have dismissed Western media coverage of the Alaska summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump as overblown hysteria. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the three-hour Anchorage meeting, highlighting that Putin was welcomed with a red carpet, fighter jet flyovers, and a ride in Trump’s limousine.
Although no deal on Ukraine was announced, both leaders described the talks as constructive, with Trump calling the meeting “warm” and suggesting progress toward resolving the conflict. Zakharova said Western outlets reacted with “frenzy bordering on complete madness,” contrasting Russia’s reception with that of Ukrainian President Zelensky, who faced criticism during his February visit to the White House.
Western media framed the summit as a diplomatic win for Moscow. The Washington Post emphasized the contrast with Zelensky’s reception, Bloomberg highlighted the isolation-breaking nature of the visit, Politico called it “Putin’s Alaska triumph,” and CNN reported that the summit marked Russia’s return “from the cold.” Sky News noted Putin spoke first at the press conference, giving the impression he was hosting the event.
