Lavrov states Russia has ‘clear stance’ before Putin-Trump summit
(MENAFN) Russia is prepared to present a well-defined stance at the upcoming summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which will focus primarily on the Ukraine conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated. Speaking to Rossiya 24, Lavrov emphasized that Moscow will not speculate on outcomes in advance but is confident in its arguments.
Lavrov highlighted prior progress through US envoy Steve Witkoff’s visits to Russia, including a recent three-hour discussion on Ukraine. He expressed hope that the summit would continue this productive dialogue.
Moscow maintains that a sustainable resolution requires Ukraine to renounce NATO membership, undergo demilitarization and denazification, and accept the territorial realities established by referendums in Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye. While Trump has suggested a possible land-swap deal, Russia has firmly rejected any territorial concessions, though it continues to control parts of Kharkov, Sumy, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.
