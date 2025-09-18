Disney Faces Boycott Backlash After ABC Suspends Jimmy Kimmel Show, Trump Cites 'Bad Rating' As Reason

MENAFN - Live Mint) Disney is facing growing calls for a boycott after its ABC network indefinitely suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! due to comments made by host Jimmy Kimmel about conservative activist Charlie Kirk 's recent assassination.

Many critics argue that ABC's decision infringes on free speech and sets a troubling precedent for censoring commentary, particularly from comedians, when some find it controversial.

One user on X posted a screenshot of their Disney+ account , stating they had cancelled their subscription in protest, writing,“Just cancelled my Disney+ and HULU subscription because ABC caved to Trump's and Carr's fascism.”

Another user echoed this sentiment, urging others to“Hit them where it hurts: the $$$.”

A user said,“I have cancelled my Disney+ subscription and cancelled an upcoming trip. As much as I have loved Disney in my life, the First Amendment and the Constitution mean more to me than any entertainment company ever could. What ABC did yesterday is disgusting and ultimately UnAmerican.”

A user wrote,“Hey ⁦@hulu⁩, now that you're Donald Trump's personal lapdog, I see people are canceling their subscriptions. Doesn't pay to suck up to fascism. ⁦@Disney”

A protestor holds up a sign during a protest at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre, where 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' was recorded for broadcast, following his suspension for remarks he made regarding Charlie Kirk's assassination, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 18, 2025. REUTERS/David Swanson

Similar calls for action have also circulated on Reddit.

What did Trump say?

US President Donald Trump backed ABC's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely over the host's remarks about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump said that the suspension was driven by ratings concerns rather than a broader issue of“free speech”.

“Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk,” Trump said Thursday during his press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reported by Bloomberg.

“Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person,” Trump continued.“He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago. So, you know, you can call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent.”

Trump's remarks came in response to a question about whether free speech is more threatened in the U.S. or the U.K., as controversy continues to swirl around ABC's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely.

The Walt Disney Co.-owned network made the move following conservative backlash over Kimmel's comments regarding the death of activist Charlie Kirk.

Furthermore, Trump has said that U.S. broadcast networks should have their licenses reviewed if they are overly critical of him, marking his most sweeping threat to press freedom to date.

“When you have a network and you have evening shows, and all they do is hit Trump,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, as reported by Bloomberg,“I would think maybe their license should be taken away.”

The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel has ignited a fierce debate over free speech and censorship in media.

Public backlash against ABC highlights the increasing polarization in American politics and media consumption. Calls for boycotts reflect the power of social media in mobilizing public opinion against corporations.

Key Takeaways