No Preconditions For Holding Elections Next Year Ukraine's Election Commission

2025-09-18 09:05:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He said this during a television broadcast, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I would draw attention to Ukraine's draft budget for 2026, because election costs a significant amount of money. According to last year's calculations made by CEC specialists, it would require 16–20 billion hryvnias. These funds are not in the draft state budget. Therefore, at present, there are no preconditions for preparing election campaigns - neither legislative nor financial,” Dubovyk explained.

He also reminded that martial law legislation clearly states that elections are not held during a period of martial law or a state of emergency.

Read also: Ukraine ready to assist Moldova amid Russian interference in election s – MFA

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 18 President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, stated that he is ready to hold elections after the war ends.

