DHG Properties Tops Out Helvetia Residences In JVC, With 93% Of Units Sold



Vertical structure of 25-storey Helvetia Residences completed in just 12 months and is on track for Q2 2026 handover

400 out of 430 premium apartments sold, with strong demand from both UAE-based and European buyers Jumeirah Village Circle is Dubai's most popular rental community, attracting over 214,000 listing views in H1 2025

– DHG Properties , a top-tier real estate development company with a distinguished Swiss legacy, has completed the vertical structure of Helvetia Residences, its inaugural project in Dubai, in only 12 months. Rising 25 storeys and spanning a built-up area of 73,000 square metres, the residential tower has already sold 93% of its 430 units in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The area (JVC) has emerged as Dubai's most popular rental community, attracting over 214,000 page views for apartment listings, according to recent data from Property Finder1, further underscoring the appeal of Helvetia's prime location. The achievement also comes amid continued strength in the wider UAE property market, which recorded more than 96,000 property transactions in the first half of 2025 with a total value of AED 322 billion (USD 87 billion).

Scheduled for handover in Q2 2026, Helvetia Residences has had buyers from an almost even split between local and European investors, particularly Swiss and German nationals, reflecting DHG's strong reputation both in its home market and in the UAE. This buyer profile underscores the development's appeal to those seeking resort-inspired living with spacious, family-friendly layouts, luxury amenities, and a modern lifestyle.

“Completing the vertical structure in just one year is an achievement, but what excites us most is the trust this market has placed in us as a new entrant,” said.“For our first project in Dubai to sell more than ninety percent of its units before completion shows that the principles we have perfected in Switzerland – precision, reliability, and timeless design – translate seamlessly into the UAE market. It also gives us the confidence to introduce our new developments under the Helvetia brand as a long-term commitment to redefining premium living here, by combining Swiss quality with the Dubai lifestyle.”

All construction work has been carried out under the close supervision of Swiss specialists to ensure every aspect of the development meets the company's exceptional standards. A fully furnished show apartment, featuring premium European finishes including custom-made tiles from Spain, is currently being prepared on-site and will be open for viewings by the end of September. This will allow prospective buyers to experience the interiors ahead of completion, both on-site and at the DHG Properties Sales Centre.

Building on this success of Helvetia Residences and to reflect their Swiss legacy, DHG Properties has created Helvetia, a premium real estate brand inspired by the original name for Switzerland, which stands for unmatched quality and exceptional living. Under this brand, the developer is set to launch two additional residential developments in Meydan Horizon and Dubai Islands, further strengthening its presence in the UAE.

DHG Properties Dubai operates within DHG real estate and construction group, headquartered in Switzerland, with over 30 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 300 completed projects across Switzerland, Serbia, and the UAE. Led by its Owner and CEO, Blagoje Antic, DHG is successfully executing its long-term international expansion strategy. DHG Properties is poised to replicate DHG's success in the UAE market by bringing its signature touch of Swiss excellence to the country's dynamic and thriving real estate sector.

