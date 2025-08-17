When Is Onam 2025? Date, Significance And How Kerala's Harvest Festival Is Celebrated
Onam is a ten-day festival celebrated in the Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar, which typically falls between August and September. The festivities begin on Atham day, when Atham Nakshatra is present, and last for 10 days, culminating on Thiruvonam, the main day. In 2025, Onam celebrations will start on August 26, 2025, and end on Friday, September 5, 2025, according to drikpanchang.
The main day, Thiruvonam Nakshathram, commences on September 4 from 11:44 pm and concludes on September 5 at 11:38 pm.
Also Read | Explore the delicious regional variations of the Onam 'sadya' Onam 2025: Mythological significance
Onam marks the return of the then-King Mahabali or Maveli, who was known as a generous and virtuous ruler, according to Mythology. During his reign, the kingdom thrived so much that the devas grew jealous, partly because King Mahabali was an asura, a member of a clan who were enemies of the devas. As a result, they sent Lord Vishnu, disguised as Vamana (a dwarf), to King Mahabali.
The generous king Mahabali offered Vaman three feet of land. As Vamana measured, he grew so large that he measured all worlds in two steps. With nowhere else to place his third step, Mahabali asked him to place it on his head.
Pleased by his benevolence, Vamana blessed Mahabali by allowing him to visit his subjects once a year, an occasion celebrated as Onam by all Keralites.
Also Read | Janmashtami: 300 wishes, WhatsApp quotes to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth How is Onam celebrated?
Onam celebrations include Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women's dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts) and more. It is New Year's Day for Malayali Hindus.Onam 2025: Key festivities explainedPookkalam
Girls and women create intricate designs with flowers on the ground to decorate their houses, courtyards, and temples.
Onam 2025Onakkodi
Gifting new clothes to loved ones is a significant part of Onam. This typically includes traditional white and gold Kasavu sarees for women and Mundu for men. Women also adorn their hair with flowers.
Also Read | Must-try festive sweets and prasads for Janmashtami
Onam 2025Onam Sadhya
Onam Sadhya, a traditional vegetarian feast, is prepared on this day. It features 26 to 28 dishes, including rice, various main dishes, pickles, and Papad, all served on a banana leaf. A sweet treat called 'Payasam' is also made.
Onam 2025Pullikali
Pulikali, or Tiger Dance, is a vibrant folk art from Kerala, India, performed on Onam's fourth day. Artists paint their bodies like tigers with yellow, red, and black stripes and dance to traditional percussion rhythms.
Onam 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment