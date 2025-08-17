403
Pakistan Flood, Landslides Fatalities Climb to 351
(MENAFN) The death toll from devastating flash floods and landslides across Pakistan has climbed to 351, according to media, which cited government sources Sunday. The hardest-hit area remains Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where 328 lives have been lost and many more injured. Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan reported 12 fatalities, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Pakistan-administered Kashmir) confirmed 11 deaths.
Officials fear the casualty count could rise further as search and rescue missions persist in regions battered by relentless floods and landslides that have destroyed homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure.
In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial government has declared a state of emergency in all affected zones, ramping up efforts to locate missing individuals and deliver urgent aid.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officially designated nine districts as flood-affected: Swat, Battagram, Bajaur, Buner, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Mansehra, Torghar, and Shangla.
Buner has been particularly devastated, with 209 deaths recorded, 134 people still missing, and 159 injured. Rescue operations in Buner involve three army battalions alongside 300 civil defense volunteers. Relief agencies are distributing essential supplies such as food, tents, and blankets to those displaced.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur visited the flood-ravaged areas in Buner and later convened a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Officials briefed him that more than 3,500 individuals have been rescued so far. He praised the response efforts, stating the government would “leave no stone unturned” in supporting survivors and rebuilding the affected communities.
On Saturday, the province observed a day of mourning to honor those who lost their lives during the disaster.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning about a new wave of monsoon rains expected from Friday through September 10, raising concerns about further flooding.
Monsoon rains, a seasonal phenomenon lasting from June to September, regularly cause widespread damage across South Asia. However, experts note that climate change has intensified their severity and unpredictability in recent years.
