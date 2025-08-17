403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hurricane Erin Downgrades to Category 4 Storm
(MENAFN) Hurricane Erin, which rapidly intensified into a Category 5 storm earlier Saturday, has now weakened slightly to Category 4, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The agency noted that “On the forecast track, the center of Erin is expected to move just north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Sunday and pass to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas Sunday night and Monday.” Forecasters also cautioned that the storm's strength could vary in the coming days.
Erin’s escalation was exceptionally swift—it climbed from Category 1 to Category 5 in just over 24 hours. This rate of intensification ranks it among the fastest-strengthening hurricanes ever observed in the Atlantic, and it may be the earliest to reach such strength before September.
Though a direct landfall is not currently projected, Erin will skirt north of Puerto Rico and then veer north-northeast into open Atlantic waters, tracking between Bermuda and the eastern U.S. seaboard in the days ahead.
The NHC has issued a warning that the storm will produce hazardous surf and strong rip currents along the coastlines of the Bahamas, much of the US East Coast, and Atlantic Canada.
Erin was officially designated the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season on Friday.
The agency noted that “On the forecast track, the center of Erin is expected to move just north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Sunday and pass to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas Sunday night and Monday.” Forecasters also cautioned that the storm's strength could vary in the coming days.
Erin’s escalation was exceptionally swift—it climbed from Category 1 to Category 5 in just over 24 hours. This rate of intensification ranks it among the fastest-strengthening hurricanes ever observed in the Atlantic, and it may be the earliest to reach such strength before September.
Though a direct landfall is not currently projected, Erin will skirt north of Puerto Rico and then veer north-northeast into open Atlantic waters, tracking between Bermuda and the eastern U.S. seaboard in the days ahead.
The NHC has issued a warning that the storm will produce hazardous surf and strong rip currents along the coastlines of the Bahamas, much of the US East Coast, and Atlantic Canada.
Erin was officially designated the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment