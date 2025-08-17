403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Raging Wildfires Displace Over 4,000 Residents in Spain
(MENAFN) Spain is confronting one of its most severe wildfire outbreaks in recent history, with more than 51 active blazes scorching multiple regions and forcing over 4,000 people to flee their homes and seek emergency shelter outdoors.
According to media, wildfires continue to burn across at least 25 zones in Castile and Leon, 14 in Galicia, 12 in Asturias, and several additional fronts in the southern territory of Extremadura.
The most critical areas include Ourense in Galicia, the provinces of Leon and Zamora in Castile and Leon, Somiedo Natural Park in Asturias, and Plasencia in Extremadura.
Castile and Leon has seen the highest displacement, with 3,250 residents currently unable to return to their homes. In Galicia, where firefighting crews have been mobilized for several days, more than 47,000 hectares (116,139 acres) of land have already been reduced to ash.
Hundreds of residents from the Ourense region are sheltering in local sports facilities, emergency shelters, or staying with relatives and friends, authorities confirmed.
In Extremadura, flames prompted the evacuation of 200 people from the municipality of Jarilla in the province of Caceres.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is slated to visit the worst-hit zones—Ourense in Galicia and Leon in Castile and Leon—on Sunday to assess the damage and support emergency response teams.
The country's Military Emergency Unit (UME) has been deployed to reinforce firefighting operations, bolstered by aerial support from the European Union.
Meanwhile, neighboring Portugal remains on high alert as it tackles 78 ongoing wildfire incidents, including eight major infernos.
According to the Portuguese National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection, 5,148 firefighters are currently engaged in containment operations, supported by 42 aircraft and 305 ground vehicles.
According to media, wildfires continue to burn across at least 25 zones in Castile and Leon, 14 in Galicia, 12 in Asturias, and several additional fronts in the southern territory of Extremadura.
The most critical areas include Ourense in Galicia, the provinces of Leon and Zamora in Castile and Leon, Somiedo Natural Park in Asturias, and Plasencia in Extremadura.
Castile and Leon has seen the highest displacement, with 3,250 residents currently unable to return to their homes. In Galicia, where firefighting crews have been mobilized for several days, more than 47,000 hectares (116,139 acres) of land have already been reduced to ash.
Hundreds of residents from the Ourense region are sheltering in local sports facilities, emergency shelters, or staying with relatives and friends, authorities confirmed.
In Extremadura, flames prompted the evacuation of 200 people from the municipality of Jarilla in the province of Caceres.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is slated to visit the worst-hit zones—Ourense in Galicia and Leon in Castile and Leon—on Sunday to assess the damage and support emergency response teams.
The country's Military Emergency Unit (UME) has been deployed to reinforce firefighting operations, bolstered by aerial support from the European Union.
Meanwhile, neighboring Portugal remains on high alert as it tackles 78 ongoing wildfire incidents, including eight major infernos.
According to the Portuguese National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection, 5,148 firefighters are currently engaged in containment operations, supported by 42 aircraft and 305 ground vehicles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment