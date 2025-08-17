403
Thousands Protest Gaza Genocide in Europe
(MENAFN) Thousands gathered across European cities on Saturday to denounce Israeli military offensive in Gaza and demand urgent international intervention, as solidarity marches drew health workers, journalists, and government officials.
In Stockholm, Sweden, demonstrators filled Odenplan Square to voice opposition to Israel’s military campaign in both Gaza and the West Bank. Protesters, draped in black, carried symbolic coffins and Palestinian flags while holding up images of Al Jazeera journalists recently killed in Israeli airstrikes.
The symbolic gesture followed the deaths of Al Jazeera journalists Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, along with three of the network’s camera operators and a freelance reporter, in a targeted Israeli strike near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. According to the Gaza Government Media Office, the attack struck a tent used by media crews. The agency reported that the toll of journalists killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has now reached 238.
In Dublin, Ireland, thousands of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and allied workers, staged a march urging an immediate ceasefire. The silent procession began at the Royal College of Surgeons and passed through Grafton and Drury Streets, media reported. Marchers carried Palestinian flags and placards featuring images of medical personnel killed in Gaza, all walking to the beat of a single drum.
In Glasgow, Scotland, demonstrators rallied from Glasgow Green into the city center. Among them was Housing Secretary Mairi McAllan, who held a sign reading, "Peace for Palestine now." She later posted on Instagram, stating: "The atrocities must end! We must stand up and raise our voices against a genocide unfolding before our eyes. War crimes cannot be committed with impunity."
Elsewhere in the UK, tensions rose during a rally in Norwich, where police arrested 13 people during a protest in support of Palestine Action, a banned group. Protesters were photographed holding placards reading, "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action."
The arrests came a week after London police detained more than 500 people, most accused of displaying messages in support of the banned group.
In Buckinghamshire, England, thousands encircled the Royal Air Force (RAF) base at High Wycombe, demanding a halt to UK-Israel military cooperation. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, declaring: "Shame on the British government for allowing these flights to continue! Stop arming Israel now."
Despite mounting international pressure, the Israeli military has continued its offensive in Gaza since October 2023. Palestinian health authorities report that at least 61,900 people have been killed.
In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel remains the subject of a genocide case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
