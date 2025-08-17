403
Governors Order National Guard Deployments to Washington
(MENAFN) Three U.S. state governors have ordered National Guard deployments to Washington, D.C., following President Donald Trump’s assertion that the nation’s capital is grappling with uncontrollable crime and homelessness.
West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed Saturday that he is dispatching 300 to 400 National Guard personnel to D.C. at Trump’s request. A statement from Morrisey’s office emphasized that the troops are tasked with supporting the president’s initiative "to restore cleanliness and safety to D.C."
Later the same day, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster authorized the mobilization of 200 National Guard members to the capital in response to a Pentagon request. Meanwhile, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced plans to send 150 troops, following a request from the U.S. Army secretary, according to local media reports.
Two U.S. officials cited by local outlets indicated that some National Guard forces arriving in Washington will be armed to carry out their duties.
President Trump had declared a "public safety emergency" in D.C. on Monday and ordered the initial deployment of 800 National Guard troops to address the situation.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser firmly rejected the president’s claims, pointing out that violent crime in the city has dropped to its lowest level in three decades.
In a related development, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi initially attempted to assume control over the Washington Metropolitan Police Department on Trump’s behalf but abandoned the effort after D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit against the administration on Friday.
