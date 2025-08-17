403
Floods Claim Hundreds of Lives Across Pakistan
(MENAFN) The total number of casualties from recent flash floods and landslides triggered by relentless downpours in Pakistan has reached 351, according to a news agency, which cited local officials on Sunday.
In the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 328 individuals have perished, and numerous others have sustained injuries.
Meanwhile, the mountainous territory of Gilgit-Baltistan has recorded 12 fatalities, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir — often referred to as Pakistan-administered Kashmir — has reported 11 deaths.
Authorities remain concerned that the number of victims may continue to rise, as emergency response teams work tirelessly in the worst-affected areas.
These regions have been severely impacted, with flooding and landslides demolishing homes, businesses, and essential infrastructure.
Due to the escalating crisis, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a state of emergency in all areas impacted by the deluge.
Search and rescue missions are actively ongoing in a bid to locate the missing.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has released a statement identifying nine districts as being severely affected by the floods.
These include Swat, Battagram, Bajaur, Buner, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Mansehra, Torghar, and Shangla.
Among these districts, Buner has suffered the most, with 209 reported deaths, 134 individuals still unaccounted for, and 159 people injured.
Rescue operations are being carried out with the assistance of three army units and 300 civil defense volunteers.
Authorities are distributing essential relief supplies such as food, tents, and blankets to support those displaced by the disaster.
Ali Amin Gadapur, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, made a visit to the flood-ravaged regions of Buner and subsequently led a meeting at the office of the Deputy Commissioner.
Officials briefed him that more than 3,500 individuals have been successfully rescued so far.
