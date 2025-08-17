Drones Strike Major Railway Junction In Russia's Voronezh Region Media
Voronezh region governor Alexander Gusev confirmed that the station was struck by drones. He stated that a track repair worker was injured, power lines were damaged, and the movement of several trains was delayed as a result.
OSINT channels have identified Liski as one of the largest railway junctions within Russia's South-Eastern Railway network.Read also: Drones attack oil facilities in three regions in Russia
Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 46 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight on August 17, including nine in the Voronezh region.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, drones struck an oil refinery in the city of Syzran, located in Russia's Samara region, during the night of August 15.
