Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drones Strike Major Railway Junction In Russia's Voronezh Region Media

Drones Strike Major Railway Junction In Russia's Voronezh Region Media


2025-08-17 02:05:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This information was reported by the Telegram channel Astra , as cited by Ukrinform.

Voronezh region governor Alexander Gusev confirmed that the station was struck by drones. He stated that a track repair worker was injured, power lines were damaged, and the movement of several trains was delayed as a result.

OSINT channels have identified Liski as one of the largest railway junctions within Russia's South-Eastern Railway network.

Read also: Drones attack oil facilities in three regions in Russia

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 46 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight on August 17, including nine in the Voronezh region.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, drones struck an oil refinery in the city of Syzran, located in Russia's Samara region, during the night of August 15.

MENAFN17082025000193011044ID1109937591

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search